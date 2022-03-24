Baring any last minute changes, ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is gearing up for a pre-convention ahead of March 26

The pre-convention conference is scheduled for Friday, March 25, at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja

Talks on achieving an inclusive and coherent policy trajectory for the party in government is billed to discuss at the conference

The event would be attended by President Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo and other top government functionaries

Abuja - Ahead of the March 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ruling the party is holding a pre-convention policy conference.

The APC who made this known in a tweet on Thursday, March 24, said the theme of the conference is “Consolidating Democratic Change: Scorecard, Impact and the Road Ahead”.

President Muhammadu Buhari, his vice will on Friday participate in the APC preconvention conference. Photo credit: @APCNatConv22



The conference which is to hold by 9:00 am on Friday, March 25, at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the purpose of the conference is discuss the performance of the APC government and set an agenda for the party’s future.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, law makers, governors and other top government officials are expected to take part in the conference.

APC releases programme of events for national convention

This is comin just as the party's programme of events for the Saturday, March 26, national convention were released.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state and chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee for the national convention released the programme of events for the convention.

The highly anticipated event which is scheduled for Saturday, March 26, will hold at the Eagle Square in Abuja

National convention Buhari sends out special invitation to meet with selected APC members

Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has sent invites to meet with selected members of the party.

Buhari will be meeting with the seven chairmanship aspirants today ahead of the party's national convention.

It was gathered that contrary to the belief that the president is rooting for his choice candidate, Abdullahi Adamu - former governor of Nasarawa state, Buhari will meet with other contestants.

