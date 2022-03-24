Surprisingly, Peter Obi was at the presidential declaration event of Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, March 23, in Abuja

Asked why he attended the occasion, the former vice presidential candidate noted that he has a cordial relationship with Atiku whom he sees as an elder brother

Moreover, the former Anambra governor explained that politics for him is a relationship, not a war

Abuja - The presence of Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra at the occasion of Atiku Abubakar's presidential declaration in Abuja on Wednesday, March 23, was a surprise to a lot of attendees.

But speaking with journalists at the event, the former vice presidential candidate who was a running mate to Atiku noted that politics is a relationship, not war, Channels TV reports.

Obi noted that he was at the event because Atiku invited him, an honour he cannot turn down following a very cordial relationship.

Obi said politics is not a war

His words:

“The reason why I am here is that this is new, as you know I play politics differently and to me, politics is not a war, it is a relationship and Atiku is my leader, he is my boss, he is a senior brother.

“If he invites me for anything I will attend, aspiring for anything does not say I should not keep my relationship that is very cordial and everything.”

The former governor admitted that although he is also aspiring to become Nigeria's next president, he sees Atiku as someone who sincerely has the interest of the country at heart.

Obi said:

“I am aspiring but remember I always say it Atiku Is a unifier, he believes in Nigeria, he is a good man and every time he invites me for anything I will be there; that notwithstanding I am aspiring I want to serve Nigeria.”

Finally, former vice president declares presidential ambition, joins 2023 race

Earlier, Atiku declared his intention to run for the office of Nigeria president.

Atiku announced his decision at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

In a live video currently aired and shared on his Facebook page, Mr Abubakar said he would be running this time on a message to foster economic prosperity and unity across Nigeria, a nation of several ethnic and religious groups whose enduring bulwarks were repeatedly shattered by President Buhari over the past seven years.

