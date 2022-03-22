Bukola Saraki has reiterated his confidence in the younger generation to move Nigeria forward in all ramifications

The former Senate President on Monday, March 21, stated that this is why he will make sure all his ministers are young if he becomes president in 2023

In fact, Saraki specifically stated that members of his cabinet will be below 35 years old if he is given the mandate

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has vowed that his ministers will be below 35 years old if he is elected as president in the 2023 presidential election.

The former Kwara governor made this promise on Monday, March 21, when some young supporters led by Abubakar Danmusa raised N40 million to buy him the expression of interest and nomination forms, Punch reports.

Saraki said his ministers will be under 35 years (Photo: @bukolasaraki)

Source: Twitter

Saraki who felt encouraged by the gesture promised to "work twice as hard as I originally intended. I promise to meet the yearning and aspirations of all our young people to run a modern government."

He added:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“As it stands, this is a clarion call. This is why I make this promise:

“When I become President on the 29th of May 2023, all the Ministers of State in my Cabinet will be experienced young people who are under the age of 35.

“We have our work cut out for us. But the battle to fix Nigeria has just started!”

Read Saraki's tweets below:

2023: Saraki reveals his ongoing moves before declaring for presidency

Meanwhile, Saraki had stated that for now, he is making consultations with some top stakeholders on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Kwara governor who spoke with journalists on Sunday, March 13, stated that he would declare his intention to run for the presidency at the end of March.

Saraki also disclosed he would make the declaration after the PDP reveals which geopolitical zone will get its presidential ticket.

Describing himself as a politician who did not shy away from challenges, Saraki said he had what it took to lead Nigeria.

The former governor also noted that by antecedent, he can reach across ethnic and religious divides of the country.

Source: Legit.ng