Political ambition has driven one of Governor Kayode Fayemi's aides, Olaiya Kupolati, to resign from office

Kupolati on Wednesday, March 23, also defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ekiti state

The aide to Governor Fayemi said he is running for a seat in the Ekiti state House of Assembly, hence his resignation

Ekiti - Olaiya Kupolati, Governor Kayode Fayemi's senior special assistant on electoral matters, has resigned from his office.

In a letter dated Wednesday, March 23, Kupolati stated that his resignation takes effect from Wednesday, March 30, The Nation reports.

The governor's aide has defected to the SDP

The aide to Governor Kayode said he is resigning in line with the provision of the new Electoral Act following his ambition to contest for a seat in the Ekiti state House of Assembly.

Speaking on his decision in the letter, the aide wrote:

“I, Kupolati Olaiya, the Senior Special Assistant on Electoral Matters, hereby resign my position with effect from 30th March, 2022.

“I really appreciate Mr Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve the good people of Ekiti state.”

Moreover, Kupolati stated in the same letter that he will be contesting the said seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state.

He announced the defection to SDP at his ward in Iye Ekiti, Ilejemeje Council Area, Ondo.

Adde to this, Kupolati said he believes former Governor Segun Oni should be the best man to lead the state after his principal at this crucial time.

His words:

”I perceive former governor Segun Oni as the best man for Ekiti after Governor Fayemi at this trying time and I am ready to support him.

“The former governor is a man of the people. A man of integrity, with unblemished records. He has a better pedigree. He performed very well while in office in his first term, so he deserves reelection by every standard.

“I am also following the trend in town, especially my people in Ilejemeje, they are totally for Segun Oni and as a good leader and community person, I don’t want to work against the wish of my constituents.“

