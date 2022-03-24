The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi has replied to his Rivers counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike

This is as the governor disclosed that Wike parades himself as God and even went further to insult him on national television

The duo was trading words following the court verdict on Governor Umahi and his deputy, Eric Igwe over their defection to the ruling APC, as Wike boast he is behind the process

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has labeled the governor of Rivers state Nyesome Wike as an illiterate who drinks a lot of alcohol.

Wike had earlier boasted that he was behind the ordeal of David Umahi, whose defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, led to a court judgment sacking him as governor of Ebonyi state.

Reacting to Wike’s remarks, Umahi said Wike acts like he is God, PM News report.

Asked in an interview if he and his unnamed counterpart had personal grouse aside the politics of decamping to APC, Umahi said:

“Probably the difference between us will be our faith. I serve the living God and he probably takes a lot of alcohol. I don’t drink. So that is the difference between us otherwise he remains my friend and my brother and I have nothing against him.”

The governor was reacting to a statement credited to Wike on his current travails.

Umahi, who addressed State House correspondents after the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, branded the Rivers governor a serial traitor following the latter’s admission that he was behind his ordeals at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

His presidential ambition

Asked whether his presidential ambition has died he added:

“It could be just your own imagination because there is no such thing. You can see us in the various media houses, you know, social media. You can see my supporters everywhere, you can see my consultation."

Court strikes out Umahi’s motion to stop execution of judgment

Meanwhile, another Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Monday, March 21, struck out the motion filed by sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, seeking for a stay of execution of the March 8 judgment.

Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the motion after Chukwuma Ma-Chukwu Ume, SAN, counsel for Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, prayed the court for the withdrawal of the motion, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s lawyer, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, did not oppose the application.

The motion for stay of execution was marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/920/21, between PDP Vs. INEC and three others.

Anxiety as INEC reveals when it will act on court order sacking David Umahi as Ebonyi governor

In another development, INEC said it has not concluded deliberations on the court judgement that sacked David Umahi of Ebonyi state, his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, and 16 lawmakers.

The electoral body said it had not reached a conclusion on the subject as well as other legal matters filed recently.

Festus Okoye, INEC's spokesman, said the commission will deliberate on the matter next week after which the commission would make its decision public.

