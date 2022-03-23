Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is on the march again as he prepares for his sixth attempt to be Nigeria's president

The former vice president will officially declare his intention to occupy Aso Rock on Wednesday, March 23

To ensure a smooth process in his quest to preside over the country, a committee has been set up to work for the former vice president as he begins yet another political journey

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of his official declaration to run for president in the 2023 general elections, former Vice-President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has constituted a 324-man committee.

The Punch newspaper reports that the committee is expected to fashion out modalities for the event scheduled to hold today, Wednesday, March 23 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Atiku will give the presidency a shot for the sixth time in 2023. Photo credit: George Osodi/Bloomberg

According to the report, the committee further has subgroups including medical, secretariat, special duties, logistics and transportation among others.

This would be Atiku’s sixth shot at the presidency having contested in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

2023: Atiku faces immense battle in PDP presidential primary election

Atiku is expected to slug it out with other politicians, including Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal for the PDP presidential ticket.

Others in the race for the PDP ticket are former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; ex-governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim.

Ex-governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, and media personality, Dele Momodu, have also expressed interest in clinching the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

2023: Prof ABC Nwosu insists on Igbo presidency

Meanwhile, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Professor ABC Nwosu has insisted that the PDP should give its presidential ticket to a politician from the southeast.

Prof Nwosu, a former minister of health and former commissioner in the old Anambra state, stated this in a chat with a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja.

He said the 2023 general elections is the best opportunity for an Igbo man or woman to emerge as Nigerian president.

His words:

“My personal mission is to ensure that an Igbo man or woman emerges as the PDP presidential candidate and ultimately, the president of Nigeria in 2023.

“This is the turn of the Igbos if we consider equity, fairness, and other indices to keep the country united. I hope the PDP will stick to this and zone the ticket to the southeast.”

2023: Green Nigeria Movement dismisses presidential aspirants above 70-years

Meanwhile, the Green Nigeria Movement (GNM) has said that it will not support any presidential candidate who is above 70 years old.

The group disclosed this on Tuesday, March 22 at a consultation breakfast meeting with Civil Society Organisations held in Abuja.

Convener of the GNM and Chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, Mr. Moses Siloko Siasia, said the group is posed to mobilize up to 12million votes for a credible presidential candidate at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

2023: Nigerian Youths Forum endorses Tambuwal as next president

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Forum, NYF have endorsed Tambuwal as the next Nigerian president.

The NYF made this known while briefing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Friday, March 4.

The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated that Governor Tambuwal is a leader Nigerian youths can easily relate to, hence his endorsement by the coalition.

