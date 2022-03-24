President Muhammadu Buhari was paid an important visit by the state governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi

Abuja - The embattled Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, March 23.

Photos that captured moments of the meeting between the duo were shared on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide.

The photos were captioned with these texts:

"President Muhammadu Buhari receives Ebonyi State Governor H.E Chief Dave Umahi at the State House Abuja."

Issues discussed at the meeting were not disclosed (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

The said meeting took place the same day Governor Umahi boasted to journalists that he is not bothered about the Federal High Court's verdict which ordered him to vacate his seat.

In fact, the Ebonyi state governor was quoted to have said that he is even gaining weight despite the sack order.

Court strikes out Umahi’s motion to stop execution of judgment

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Monday, March 21, struck out the motion filed by Umahi seeking for a stay of execution of the March 8 judgment.

Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the motion after Chukwuma Ma-Chukwu Ume, SAN, counsel for Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, prayed the court for the withdrawal of the motion, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s lawyer, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, did not oppose the application.

The motion for stay of execution was marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/920/21, between PDP Vs. INEC and three others.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had, on March 8, in a judgment, ordered Umahi; his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, and 16 lawmakers to vacate their office and seats, following their defection from the PDP to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to immediately receive from the PDP, the names of its candidates to replace them, among others.

Source: Legit.ng