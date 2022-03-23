Despite the court judgement sacking him from office, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state is confident he won't be removed

The governor said he is not worried, saying the verdict can't hold as he enjoys immunity from being sued as an elected governor

Also, Governor Umahi argued, against the position of the court, that votes secured during an election legally belong to the candidate, not a political party

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state says he has entertained fewer worries since the judgement by a Federal High Court in Abuja which ordered that he and his deputy, Eric Igwe, vacate their seats.

The court had sacked Umahi, his deputy and lawmakers in the southeastern state for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party though which they were elected, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the Ebonyi state governor has highlighted two reasons why he is confident that he can't be removed from office.

According to Channels TV, Umahi argued that he enjoys immunity from being sued as an elected governor, according to the constitution.

He added that votes secured during an election legally belong to the candidate and not a political party.

The Federal High Court had maintained that the PDP won the election which brought in Umahi and others in March 2019 and not the candidates.

Sack: Umahi shades Governor Wike

Umahi also thanked Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for allegedly "carrying out the hatchet job" and likened him to Judas Iscariot in the Bible.

He further stressed that the difference between himself and Wike is their faith.

According to Ebonyi Governor, he serves only the living God while that of his Rivers counterpart, whose name he refused to out-rightly mention, might be based on alcohol.

Umahi makes "well-advised" move to nullify his sack as Ebonyi governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, March 21, struck out an application brought by Governor Umahi and his deputy seeking to stay execution of the judgment that sacked them from their offices.

The court's action came after a lawyer representing Umahi and Igwe, Chukwuma Machukwu-Ume, told the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, that his clients have withdrawn the application seeking to stop the execution of the order.

The counsel explained that this is because both Umahi and Igwe have appealed the case to the Court of Appeal. He also applied to withdraw the application seeking to stay execution of the verdict that sacked 16 members of the state's House of Assembly.

