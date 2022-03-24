The recent past of Betta Edu, Cross River's health commissioner, seems to be haunting her ahead of the ACP national convention

Edu's character and loyalty to the ruling party was questioned by a group, Buharists Hang Out (BHO), recently

In fact, the group is calling on the APC to disqualify Edu over her support for the EndSARS protest in 2020

A group, Buharists Hang Out (BHO), has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to disqualify Betta Edu, the current Cross River commissioner for health.

According to BHO, Edu supported the #EndSARS campaign in 2020 which was hijacked, leading to deaths and the destruction of many public and private assets.

The group said Betta Edu's character has been called in question (Photo: Betta Edu)

Source: Facebook

The group said Edu’s character had been called to question for identifying with the 2022 protest across Nigeria.

BHO's position was shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Igbokwe's post read:

"She is Betta Edu, current Cross River state commissioner for health vying for the position of APC national woman leader

"A group, Buharists Hang Out (BHO) has asked the APC convention planning committee to disqualify her for supporting the #EndSARS campaign in 2020.

"The group said Edu’s character had been called to question for identifying with the protest."

A related post was shared via Facebook on Edu's ambition by Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide.

The post was a video from an Arise TV programme where the commissioner's chances of becoming APC's next woman leader were discussed.

Read Lauretta's post below:

Buhari Meets APC governors 3 days to national convention

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari was in a meeting with the APC governors at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which was reportedly called by Buhari, is believed to be focused on ensuring the ruling party holds a successful National Convention on Saturday, March 26.

The Governors arrived at the vicinities of the nation's seat of power after the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

An aide to the president, Buhari Sallau who confirmed the development, shared a live video via his official Facebook page of the meeting.

Source: Legit.ng