The court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Ebonyi State Governor and his deputy to vacate their seats as the sitting governor and deputy respectively over defection to the APC

This judgement was given on grounds that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election in March 2019 and not its candidate

Citing section 221 of the constitution, Justice Inyang Ekwo also ordered the PDP immediately send names of replacements to INEC for fresh elections to be conducted

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state and his deputy, Eric Igwe over defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo in a judgement on Tuesday, March 8, held that their defection was unconstitutional, on grounds that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election on March 2019 and not its candidate.

Having defected to the APC, Governor Umahi and his deputy cannot transfer the mandate of the PDP to the APC, the court held.

The court ruled that the vote Governor Umahi scored in 2019 election belongs to the PDP and not to him. Photo credit: Daniel Riwo

Citing section 221 of the constitution, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the PDP to immediately send names of replacements to INEC so that fresh elections can be conducted, Channels TV added.

Justice Ekwo also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cease from recognising Umahi and Igwe as the governor and deputy governor of the Ebonyi State.

The ruling

Shortly after the governor and his deputy crossed over to the APC, the speaker and some lawmakers joined them.

In his ruling, Ekwo ordered all the lawmakers who defected to vacate their seats.

The judge held that all salaries and allowances collected from the period of defection to the present should be forfeited to the government coffers.

