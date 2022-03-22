The embattled Ebonyi governor, Dave Umahi, has forwarded his case at the Federal High Court to the Court of Appeal

Umahi's lawyer, Chukwuma Machukwu-Ume, made this known to the court during a sitting in Abua on Monday, March 21

Following this, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the application which sought to stop the execution of the sack order

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, March 21, struck out an application brought by Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Eric Igwe, seeking to stay execution of the judgment that sacked them from their offices.

The court's latest decision came after a lawyer representing Umahi and Igwe, Chukwuma Machukwu-Ume, told the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, that his clients have withdrawn the application seeking to stop the execution of the order, The Cable reports.

Umahi has sent the case to the Court of Appeal

The counsel explained that this is because both Umahi and Igwe have appealed the case to the Court of Appeal, Channels TV added.

He also applied to withdraw the application seeking to stay execution of the verdict that sacked 16 members of the state's House of Assembly.

Machukwu-Ume told the court that records of proceedings have been transmitted to the appellate court.

Acting based on the consent of Emmanuel Ukala, the council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Justice Ekwo struck out the application.

After Umahi, Ebonyi deputy governor, court sacks 17 APC lawmakers

Meanwhile, in its ruling on Tuesday, March 8, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sacked 17 members of the Ebonyi state House of Assembly over the unconstitutional defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers had on November 17, 2020, joined Governor Dave Umahi and Eric Igwe, deputy governor, to move over to the ruling party.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Ekwo noted that the lawmakers' defection was unlawful and that since they have dumped the party on which they were elected, they can no longer hold on to their offices.

Justice Ekwo, therefore, ordered the lawmakers to stop parading themselves as members of the state's legislature.

Source: Legit.ng