President Buhari has said it will be a disaster for the PDP to defeat the ruling APC and return to power in 2023

The Nigerian leader said this as he warned APC governors to be selfless and united so that the party can remain in power beyond the next general elections

Buhari further gave the governors elected on the platform of the ruling party some instructions regarding the forthcoming national convention

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari says it will be disastrous if the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) returns to power in 2023.

The president said this on Wednesday, March 23, when he at the State House ahead of the ruling party's national convention, The Punch reported.

He specifically told the governors to put the interest of the APC ahead of theirs in a bid to ensure that the party remains in power beyond 2023.

The president said the APC had done considerably well in the last seven years despite the economic challenges.

He said:

“As I remarked when I met Your Excellencies on February 22, our aim must be to hand over to an APC government at the centre and the great majority of states.

"We must not, by default, allow the PDP to get its dirty hands on the Government again and return us to the Stone Age.”

Buhari: APC's victory depends on stakeholders' unity

President Buhari also called for unity among the governors, adding that this was the surest path to victory.

He said:

“It will be a very sad and regrettable development if these manifest gains are frittered away as a result of internal dissent and rivalry.

We must avoid narrow focus and inordinate personal ambitions at the expense of our party’s common good. We must stop frivolous and diversionary litigation when the party’s reconciliation processes are available for settling disputes.

“We must restore sanity and purpose in the affairs of our party and lead ourselves to victory and safety."

Refund monies to candidates who stepped down, Buhari tells APC

Meanwhile, President Buhari also asked the APC to refund the monies used in purchasing forms to aspirants who stepped down and embraced consensus ahead of the convention.

He directed the governors to ensure that all persons seeking office into the National Working Committee emerge through consensus.

The president subsequently gave the governors 24 hours to draw up a list of the candidates for all positions ahead of the convention.

Convention: We will back whoever Buhari supports, APC governors say

Meanwhile, the APC governors have said they will back whoever President Buhari supports as the party prepares for the March 26th national convention.

The governors came up with this resolution on Wednesday, March 23, after a meeting with the president Buhari at the State House.

Legit.ng gathered that the governors who were led by the chairman of the interim committee of the party and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, said they have straightened out decisions ahead of the convention.

