Ahead of the 2023 general election, Nigeria's main opposition party is putting everything in place to set the record straight

This is as PDP appointed three governors, ten former governors into the party's zoning committee ahead of the polls

Meanwhile, presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar makes the list of the committee that is charged with the responsibility of ensuring a right presidential candidate is selected for the race

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and his Enugu and Taraba state counterparts, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Darius Ishaku respectively, are among the 37-member committee to decide the zoning formula of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

The committee, which also comprised 10 former governors of the party, will be saddled with the responsibility of determining where the party’s presidential candidate for 2023 will come from, The New Telegraph reports.

PDP National organising secretary, Umar Bature, who released the list of the zoning committee members, said it was in pursuant to the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 95th meeting of the party.

According to the statement, the committee, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, March 24, might submit its report after the close of the sale of nomination forms.

The zoning committee members

The Nation added that the party also listed other members to include former governors;

Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Boni Haruna (Adamawa), Ibrahim Dankwabo (Gombe), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina), Ibrahim Idris (Kogi) Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto) and Jonah Jang (Plateau)

Other members include;

Chief Tom Ikimi (Edo) Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia), Emmanuel Ibokessien (A/Ibom), Prof. A. B. C. Nwosu (Anambra) Sen. Abdul Ningi (Bauchi), Boyelayefa Debekeme ( Bayelsa) and Sanusi Daggash (Borno).

Others on the list

Reps Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu (Delta), Amb. Franklin Ogbuewu (Ebonyi), Mohammed Abdulrahman (FCT), Chief Fidelis Izuchukwu (Imo), Amb. Aminu Wali (Kano), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN (Kebbi) and Kawu Baraje (Kwara) are also listed.

Also on the list are;

Chief Olabode George (Lagos), Mike Abdul (Nasarawa), Prof Jerry Gana (Niger), Hon. Daisi Akintan (Ogun), Dr. Omotayo Dairo (Ondo), Prof. Adewale Oladipo (Osun), Sen. Hosea Ayoola Agboola (Oyo), Austin Opara (Rivers), Adamu Maina Waziri (Yobe) and Mahadi Aliyu Gusau (Impeached Zamfara Deputy Governor).

The PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, who addressed journalists after the end of NEC meeting last week, said the zoning committee would be given two weeks to submit its report.

Sale of forms

The party stated that its sale of form, which began on March 17, would close on April 1.

Already, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former president of the Senate Bukola Saraki, have collected PDP nomination forms.

The PDP, unlike the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been dogged with the debate of where its presidential candidate for 2023 will come from.

