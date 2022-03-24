On Saturday, March 26, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its much-talked-about national convention at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

At least 169 persons have obtained nomination forms to contest for various positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, according to Premium Times.

Some of the APC national chairmanship aspirants at a meeting with President Buhari on Wednesday, March 23. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

The aspirants will contest for 22 positions in the NWC.

About 4,000 delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are scheduled to participate in the exercise.

1. The chairmanship seat

Seven aspirants purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the chairmanship seat of the APC.at N20 million each. The seat is zoned to the north-central geo-political zone.

However, one aspirant, Abdul’aziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara in the northwest defied the zoning arrangement.

The aspirants include:

Tanko Al-Makura - Former governor of Nasarawa state

Abdullahi Adamu - Former governor of Nasarawa state

George Akume - Minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs,

Sani Musa - Niger East senator

Saliu Mustapha - from Kwara state

Mohammed Etsu - and the aide to the Niger state governor

Abdul’aziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state

2. Deputy National Chairman (North)

Six aspirants are gunning for the position of the Deputy National Chairman ((North). The seat is zoned to the northeast. They are:

Isa Yuguda - Former governor of Bauchi state

Yakubu Dogara - Former Speaker of the House of Representatives,

Abubakar Girei - Former senator

Sunny Moniedafe

Abubakar Kyari

Faruk Aliyu

3. Deputy National Chairman (South)

Below are the aspirants for the position which is zoned to the southeast:

Ken Nnamani, a former Senate President

Emmanuel Joseph

4. National Secretary

Four aspirants are contesting for the position of the national secretary which is zoned to the southwest.

They are:

Iyiola Omisore - Frmer Deputy Governor of Osun State,

Adebayo Shittu, Former minister of communication from Oyo state,

Olaiya Olaitan

Ife Oyedele

5. National Vice Chairman (South-south)

Three aspirants from the south-south are in the race for this seat:

Victor Giadom - Former deputy National Secretary of the APC

Yekini Nabena - Former Deputy Publicity Secretary of the party

Worgu Boms

6. National Youth Leader

Five aspirants are contesting for the position of the National Youth Leader which is zoned to the southwest.

The aspirants gunning for the seat are:

Dada Olusegun

Dayo Israel

Kareemat Abiola (MKO Abiola’s daughter)

Olalekan Edwards

Buhari Sadeeq

Other positions to be contested

Other positions that will be keenly contested for at the convention are those of the National Vice Chairman in the northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest.

It was learnt that five aspirants obtained form for the seat in the northeast while four aspirants each are jostling for the seat in the northwest, southeast and southwest respectively.

Also, there are five aspirants contesting for the position of the National Organising Secretary zoned to the northwest.

The party’s interim National Youth Leader, Ismaeel Ahmed, is one of the aspirants.

For the position of national publicity secretary, Silas Buowe and Felix Morka are the contenders.

Effiom Boco, Mary Ekpere and Betta Edu from south-south are contesting for the position of the National Women Leader.

APC's consensus national chairmanship aspirant revealed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APC governors had aligned with President Muhammadu Buhari on the candidature of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the chairman of the ruling party.

The governors allegedly resolved to back Adamu at the end of their latest meeting with the president on Wednesday, March 23, at the State House, Abuja.

A governor from the northwest said that there was no objection when the endorsement of Adamu was raised.

Source: Legit.ng