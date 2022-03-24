APC National Convention: List of All Aspirants, from Chairmanship Seat to Youth Leader Position
On Saturday, March 26, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its much-talked-about national convention at the Eagles Square in Abuja.
At least 169 persons have obtained nomination forms to contest for various positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, according to Premium Times.
The aspirants will contest for 22 positions in the NWC.
About 4,000 delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are scheduled to participate in the exercise.
1. The chairmanship seat
Seven aspirants purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the chairmanship seat of the APC.at N20 million each. The seat is zoned to the north-central geo-political zone.
However, one aspirant, Abdul’aziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara in the northwest defied the zoning arrangement.
The aspirants include:
- Tanko Al-Makura - Former governor of Nasarawa state
- Abdullahi Adamu - Former governor of Nasarawa state
- George Akume - Minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs,
- Sani Musa - Niger East senator
- Saliu Mustapha - from Kwara state
- Mohammed Etsu - and the aide to the Niger state governor
- Abdul’aziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state
2. Deputy National Chairman (North)
Six aspirants are gunning for the position of the Deputy National Chairman ((North). The seat is zoned to the northeast. They are:
- Isa Yuguda - Former governor of Bauchi state
- Yakubu Dogara - Former Speaker of the House of Representatives,
- Abubakar Girei - Former senator
- Sunny Moniedafe
- Abubakar Kyari
- Faruk Aliyu
3. Deputy National Chairman (South)
Below are the aspirants for the position which is zoned to the southeast:
- Ken Nnamani, a former Senate President
- Emmanuel Joseph
4. National Secretary
Four aspirants are contesting for the position of the national secretary which is zoned to the southwest.
They are:
- Iyiola Omisore - Frmer Deputy Governor of Osun State,
- Adebayo Shittu, Former minister of communication from Oyo state,
- Olaiya Olaitan
- Ife Oyedele
5. National Vice Chairman (South-south)
Three aspirants from the south-south are in the race for this seat:
- Victor Giadom - Former deputy National Secretary of the APC
- Yekini Nabena - Former Deputy Publicity Secretary of the party
- Worgu Boms
6. National Youth Leader
Five aspirants are contesting for the position of the National Youth Leader which is zoned to the southwest.
The aspirants gunning for the seat are:
- Dada Olusegun
- Dayo Israel
- Kareemat Abiola (MKO Abiola’s daughter)
- Olalekan Edwards
- Buhari Sadeeq
Other positions to be contested
Other positions that will be keenly contested for at the convention are those of the National Vice Chairman in the northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest.
It was learnt that five aspirants obtained form for the seat in the northeast while four aspirants each are jostling for the seat in the northwest, southeast and southwest respectively.
Also, there are five aspirants contesting for the position of the National Organising Secretary zoned to the northwest.
The party’s interim National Youth Leader, Ismaeel Ahmed, is one of the aspirants.
For the position of national publicity secretary, Silas Buowe and Felix Morka are the contenders.
Effiom Boco, Mary Ekpere and Betta Edu from south-south are contesting for the position of the National Women Leader.
APC's consensus national chairmanship aspirant revealed
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APC governors had aligned with President Muhammadu Buhari on the candidature of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the chairman of the ruling party.
The governors allegedly resolved to back Adamu at the end of their latest meeting with the president on Wednesday, March 23, at the State House, Abuja.
A governor from the northwest said that there was no objection when the endorsement of Adamu was raised.
