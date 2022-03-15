Orji Uzor Kalu has sent an authentic list of delegates from Abia state ahead of the APC national convention

Kalu said he needed to send the list to the leadership of the ruling party to avoid the importation of fictitious names

The former Aba governor, therefore, called on Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the APC's caretaker committee, to treat the list as very crucial

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the chief whip of the Senate, has forwarded the authentic list of statutory delegates from Abia to the national leadership of the party.

In a letter to Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the APC's caretaker committee, Kalu said the compilation of the list of delegates is to meant to "avoid the infiltration and importation of fictitious names and designations by some overzealous party men."

Kalu said the list is to avoid the importation of fictitious names (Photo: @OUKtweets)

Kalu who called on Buni to treat the letter as "most important" noted that with the list, the ruling party is sure to avoid "certain landmines and embarrassing litigations."

Part of the letter read:

"Accordingly, with the above, our great party would have avoided certain landmines and embarrassing litigations, hence this list.

"Your Excellency is kindly advised to treat this as most important. Always accept the assurances of my kindest regards."

See the full list below:

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Former Governor (1999-2007) Dr. Chris Akomas, Former Deputy Governor, (2007-2011) Prince B. B. Apugo (BOT) Ambassador Sam Nkire (BOT) Senator Bob Nwannunu, None Serving Senator, (1999-2003) Senator Chris Adighije, None Serving Senator (2003-2007) Senator Nkechi Nwogu, None Serving Senator (2007- 2015) Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, Member House of Representatives (Serving) Hon. Ben Kalu, Member of Representatives (Serving) Hon. Sam Onuigbo, Member House of Representatives (Serving) Hon. Nze Esiaga, Former Rep Member (1992) Hon. Iheanacho Obioma, Former Rep Member (1999) Hon. Chidia Maduekwe, Former Rep Member (1992) Hon. Tony Enwereuzo, Former Rep Member (1999) Hon. Emeka Atuma, Former Rep Member (2003) Hon. Chinenye Ike, Former Rep Member (2003) Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka Former Rep Member (2007) Speaker Abia House of Assembly (1999) Hon. Nnanna Ngwu, Former Rep Member (1999) Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu, Former Rep Member (2003) Hon. Uzor Azubuike, Former Rep Member (2007) Hon. Arua Arunsi, Former Rep Member (2007) Speaker Abia House of Assembly (1992) Hon. Uche Maduako, Former Rep Member (1999) RH. Martin Azubuike, Former Speaker (2015) RH. Agwu U. Agwu, Former Speaker (2007) Hon. Emeka Okafor, Serving State House of Assembly Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, Serving State House of Assembly Hon. Dr. Mike Ukoha, Serving State House of Assembly Hon. Chibuzo Okogbuo, Former Minority Leader Abia (2015) Hon. Donatus Nwamkpa, Former Minority Leader Abia (1999) Hon. Chijioke Nwachukwu, Former Deputy Min. Whip (2015) Hon. Uche Ogboso, Former Minority Leader (1992) Hon. Goldy Nwagbara, Former Minority Leader Abia (1992) Hon. Ikedi Ezekwesiri, Former Minority Leader Abia (2015-2019)

APC convention: Coalition of independent observers accuses cabal of plot to undermine democracy

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Independent Observers on Sunday, March 13, accused some leaders within the APC of plots to undermine Nigeria's democracy.

The coalition said some members it described as cabals are hell-bent on using autocratic means to truncate the nation's democracy.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the executive director of the coalition, Abdullahi Bilal, said that the concept of internal democracy is effectively dead in the ruling party.

