Lagos - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Chief Bode George, has given more insight into why he is against former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, becoming the president in 2023.

George has been very vocal about his opposition to Tinubu taking over from President Muhammadu in the next presidential contest.

Tinubu's presidential ambition has been vehemently rejected by Chief Bode George again. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

According to Chief George, Tinubu has been in power for so long, has taken control of the resources of Lagos state and it would only be right to allow power to change hands.

He said on Channels Television:

“He has completely annexed the resources of my state. I have absolutely no personal grudge against Tinubu. What I have against him is the plundering of the finances of the state.

“Which country will have the internal revenue service and will now set up a company solely owned by him and his cronies, collecting the taxes of the people on behalf of the Internal Revenue Service, how? This doesn’t make any sense.

“This fellow has plundered and mismanaged the finances of this state to a stupor that calls for attention.

“Who is perpetually the Senate representing Lagos, three times already? So he will be president of Nigeria, his wife will be Senate president of Nigeria, his son will be governor of Lagos and his daughter will be the Iya-Oloja General of Lagos?”

2023: Bode George says he will leave Nigeria if Tinubu becomes president

Recall that Chief George had on Saturday, March 19, said he will leave Nigeria if Tinubu becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

George, a retired Naval officer, made the comment while briefing journalists in his Ikoyi home in Lagos, saying:

“If by whatever chance he (referring to Tinubu) gets to the villa, I won’t be part of this country. And I am not joking. I can go to Ghana, live in Ghana, and be watching with binoculars from afar. You will see what will happen.”

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

In a related development, Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

