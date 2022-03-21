Lagos, Nigeria - Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state has never hidden his dislike for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He always uses every available opportunity he gets to speak to the media to throw jibes at Tinubu and accuse him of corruption; though he had also at some point stood trial for corruption.

Bode George, a PDP chieftain, is strongly against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition. Photo credits: @Gidi_Traffic, @Ruthonpoint

In the buildup to the 2015 elections, George vowed to “go on exile” if the APC got into power.

He claimed that Tinubu would just order that he should be picked up if the APC became the ruling party, TheCable reported.

His words:

“If Bola Tinubu finds his way into the national government, I will go on exile. He hasn’t the temerity and the calmness of mind. They don’t even know what to do in power. Because the vice-president is his boy, he will just order that Bode George should be picked up."

APC won the election but Chief George failed to go on exile as he promised.

Even though he didn't fulfil his promise, the APC chieftain has gone on to even repeat similar vows ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

At five different times, at least, Chief George has vowed to leave Nigeria if Tinubu succeeds Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's president in 2023.

2020: Bode George promised to relocate to Togo

In February 2020 when Tinubu had not even made public his presidential ambition, George vowed to disown Nigeria and become a Togolese if the former Lagos governor finds his way to Aso Rock.

The PDP chieftain said he “will disown Nigeria to take the citizenship of Togo or any other country” if Tinubu becomes the president.

The PDP chieftain made the vow during a chat with The Punch newspaper.

2021: Bode George promised to ceased being Nigerian

On May 7, 2021, the PDP chieftain again vowed to cease to be a Nigerian if Tinubu becomes president in 2023.

Chief George stated this when he appeared as guest Arise TV.

He went further to ask the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos governor and his alleged involvement with Alpha Beta Consulting, a tax firm.

2021: I will renounce my citizenship if Tinubu becomes president, Bode George

Not long after the Arise TV interview, the PDP chieftain reaffirmed his promise again.

In another chat with the same TV network, Chief George said people pushing for Tinubu to emerge president in 2023 need medical examination.

He reiterated that he would rather cease to be a Nigerian than see Tinubu become the president.

His words:

“I will do whatever is necessary to review and renounce my citizenship if that happens. That kind of fellow? Do you think Lagos is better off? We live here. Look at the state. No drains. Look at what they put at the bar beach."

2022: I will move away from Nigeria, vows Bode Gorge

Fast forward to January 2022 when Tinubu declared his intention to run for president, Chief George was one of the first set of politicians to react, describing the former Lagos governor's ambition as a huge joke.

Speaking with Vanguard, the PDP chieftain said Tinubu is “not the kind of person we can hand over this massive country to manage”.

He added:

“I will move away from Nigeria. I’ll leave because he will be your representative in the international plain. Which investment will he bring here? I am not talking because I have any hatred for him."

2022: I will be watching from afar, I can go to Ghana

At another press briefing held in March 2022, Chief George reiterated that he will leave Nigeria if Tinubu becomes president.

He said he’ll leave the country and “be watching with binoculars from afar”.

“If by whatever chance he gets to the villa, I won’t be part of this country. And I am not joking. I can go to Ghana and be watching with binoculars from afar. You will see what will happen,” the PDP chieftain said again.

2023: Over 200 northern groups endorse Bola Tinubu for president

Meanwhile, about 200 groups from the north-central part of the country on Monday, March 21 gave reasons why they want Tinubu to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The groups under the North Central Agenda for Tinubu (NCAT) in a communique issued in Abuja after their meeting said Tinubu is their preferred choice from the array of aspirants that have indicated an interest in leading Nigeria.

The groups said Tinubu remains their preferred person to pilot the affairs of the nation.

