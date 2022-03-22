Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has urged the PDP to give him the presidential ticket for the 2023 elections

Tambuwal expressed confidence that the opposition party will dislodge the ruling APC if he is presented as the flagbearer

The Sokoto state governor also spoke against zoning zoning the PDP's presidential ticket to the southern region

FCT, Abuja - Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider making him its standard-bearer ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The presidential hopeful said making him the standard-bearer would win the election and, in turn, pave the way for appointing members to important positions, The Punch reported.

Governor Tambuwal is confident of sending the APC packing if he gets the PDP's presidential ticket. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Tambuwal said this in a statement signed and released by his media aide, Muhammad Bello, on Tuesday, March 22.

It was further learnt that the Sokoto state governor made his intentions known during an audience with former presiding officers of states and the House of Representatives at the ballroom of the Fraser Suites in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reconsider your stance on zoning, Tambuwal tells PDP

Governor Tambuwal also admonished the PDP to reconsider its stance on the zoning of the presidential nomination to a section of the country which was supported by some members of the party.

He reminded the PDP of the APC's decision in 2015 to ignore zoning by deciding to retain the presidential slot in Katsina State, where the late President Umaru Yar’Adua hailed from.

The Sokoto governor also noted that the APC had a stronghold in the North, with 16 governors while the PDP had the same positions in the South, which meant the opposition party would have to “think well, plan well and win this election.”

Zoning: Tambuwal clarifies statement on PDP's presidential ticket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Tambuwal clarified an earlier statement he made regarding the 2023 presidency and the zoning of the PDP's presidential ticket.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by Muhammad Bello, Tambuwal's media aide, the governor said he was wrongly portrayed as saying that any aspirant from the south-south region cannot win PDP presidency.

He said reports claiming he said the south-south region can't win the PDP presidency are false and should be disregarded.

Source: Legit.ng