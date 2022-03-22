Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has denied saying that the south-south region cannot win the PDP presidency

The Sokoto state governor said media reports saying that he said so are false and should be disregarded by Nigerians

Ahead of the 2023 presidency, the opposition PDP is yet to specify whether it's making its ticket open to all Nigerians or zoning it to a particular region

Sokoto - Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has clarified an earlier statement he made regarding the 2023 presidency and the zoning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential ticket.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by Muhammad Bello, Tambuwal's media aide, the governor who is one of the PDP presidential aspirants, said he was wrongly portrayed as saying that any aspirant from the south-south region cannot win PDP presidency.

Governor Tambuwal said reports claiming he said the south-south region can't win the PDP presidency are false. Photo credit: @MadukaArthur1

Source: Twitter

The statement reads:

"The attention of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has been drawn to the above headline and story by a newspaper.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Both the headline and what follows are a misrepresentation and mis-presentation of the facts as they were.

"There were no innuendo or ‘veiled’ reference by Gov. Tambuwal to any statement made or credited to the South-south Governors during his reunion meeting with former states and federal legislators at the Fraiser Suites in Abuja today.

"He didn’t say the PDP or his colleagues, the South-south Governors or any aspirant from the region cannot win PDP Presidency.

"The report is simply malice afore thought and should be disregarded as fallacious, divisive and outright blackmail."

We need a president that is agile in 2023, Tambuwal says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state advised Nigerians against voting for any candidate older than 60 years in the 2023 presidential election.

Tambuwal, who is 56 years old, has declared his bid to run in that election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He gave the advice in Jigawa state on Tuesday, March 15, after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the 19 northern states ‘endorsed’ his ambition.

Source: Legit.ng