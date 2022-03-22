Aspirants for the various APC national working committee offices have expressed dismay over the fact that the party is yet to screen candidates

This development is coming less than four days to the conduct of the ruling party's highly anticipated national convention

According to the aspirants, reasons for not commencing the screening exercise have not been communicated to them

Barely four days to the All Progressives Congress (APC), national convention, the ruling party is yet to screen aspirants for various National Working Committee (NWC) offices.

Daily Trust reports that this has created anxiety in the ruling party as some aspirants have expressed dismay over the issue.

There is fresh anxiety in APC following failure to screen aspirants before the national convention. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the newspaper publication on Monday, March 21, a few candidates said the reasons for not commencing the exercise have not been made known to them.

Based on the party's schedule of activities and timetable for the convention, screening of aspirants was slated for Saturday, March 19, Arise TV reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Aspirants are worried

A visit to the venue of the screening at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja, on Saturday, sighted many aspirants for various offices waiting.

The screening committee is headed by Katsina State Governor Bello Masari with Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Otagburuagu serving as the secretary.

It was gathered that as at Monday, March 21, the screening didn’t hold. An aspirant from the south speaking on condition of anonymity said:

“We are tired. The most unfortunate thing is that the party is not talking to us. We don’t know what is happening.”

Another contestant from the north said:

“Impunity still reigns in APC. I pray they should settle their differences and allow the convention to hold.”

APC chairmanship race: Gov Zulum declares support, rallies governors, others for Akume

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Borno governor, Babagana Zulum, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, and other stakeholders to consider the candidature of a former governor of Benue state, Senator George Akume, for the position of national chairman.

The governor said his support for Senator Akume is:

“For the sake of fairness, equity, and justice.”

Governor Zulum, who made the plea in Abuja when he paid a courtesy call to the former Benue state governor, said if Akume emerged as the chairman of the party, it would give Christians in the party a sense of belonging.

Source: Legit.ng