All eyes are on All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party prepares for its national convention slated for Saturday, March 26

Political pundits across the federation have described the chairmanship race for the party as a very important contest to lookout for

The position of President Muhammadu Buhari is very critical at this point, but he is yet to openly endorse any candidate

FCT, Abuja - One of the forerunners for the chairmanship seat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa says restoring Nigeria to its glory days is his top priority, PM News report.

According to Musa, his candidacy will be a turning point that will restore unity within the party and democratic balance in all the affairs related to the party and Nigeria.

President Buhari is yet to officially endorse any aspirant for the chairmanship seat of the party. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

Legit.ng gathered that Musa on Wednesday, March 16 in Abuja backed up his aspiration as he picked up his chairmanship form ahead of the APC national convention on Saturday, March 26.

Also in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Nasir Mohammed, Senator Musa said if elected, his emergence will straighten the policies of the party and ensure adequate adherence to these policies.

According to the statement he lauded the achievements of the party over the years in the development structure of the country stating that he is willing to adopt continuity so as to maintain a proper representation of the party.

He said:

“A ruling party under my watch will not only continue the great strides of President Muhammdu Buhari but will fine-tune some other policies and execute them diligently to achieve greater results for the citizenry.”

He went further to praise President Buhari for his landmark achievement as the leader of the country. He also thanked President Buhari for wading into the party affairs when it was on the verge of ruin.

He said:

“I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for rescuing the party from the brink of collapse with his intervention on the debacle witnessed on account of the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman’s absence.”

He went further to thank the president for being neutral and allowing a fair platform for all in the race for the chairmanship seat of the ruling party.

Senator Musa has been tipped by some political pundits as a top favorite for the chairmanship seat following speculations that the party had zoned the chairmanship position to the North Central/Middle Belt.

The Niger East Senatorial District representative will fancy his position for the coveted chairmanship seat due to this factor.

Buhari reportedly endorses Senator Adamu for APC chairmanship

Meanwhile, there have been reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the candidacy of Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Senator Adamu who also served as a two time governor of Nasarawa state was said to have been endorsed during a meeting the president held with APC governors.

However, some major aspirants contesting for the party's apex seat have reacted to these report.

CPC block reacts to Buhari endorsing senator Adamu

Coalition body of the APC has also reacted to the report endorsing Senator Adamu for the chairmanship spot of the party.

According to a source who spoke to Legit.ng members of the party during a close door meeting with President Buhari in London kicked against Senator Adamu.

Also, Legit.ng understands that the close-door meeting centers its conversation on the incessant crisis within the APC over the forthcoming national convention slated for Saturday, March 26.

