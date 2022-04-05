The federal government has solicited the collaboration of Ondo state government in making life easier of Nigerians

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has sought the collaboration of the Ondo State Internal Reverse Services (ODIRS) on the National Emission Control Programme.

According to the director general and chief executive officer of the agency, Prof. Aliyu Jauro during a courtesy visit to ODIRS headquarters (Revenue House) in Akure recently, the National Emission Control Programme is aimed at ensuring a cleaner and quality environment for a healthier living.

Jauro who also commended the executive chairman of ODIRS for his many brilliant initiatives and concepts in growing the tax sector in the state said it is imperative for the two agencies to partner in the interest of the nation and her citizenry.

In his response, the executive chairman of ODIRS who is also a member of Technical and Appraisal Committee of Joint Tax Board, Mr. Tolu Adegbie thanked them for choosing Ondo State as one of the states to visit and said that their proposal has been reviewed at the Committee level.

Adegbie however advised that NESREA being a national body and a custodian of standards should maintain policy at the federal level and that the emission project should be approached in a modular form.

He maintained that this approach should first begin with corporate control for the initiative to be well accepted in order to yield the expected result.

