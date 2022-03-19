Mr. Akan Okon has declared that after serving as commissioner for years, he has gathered enough experience to lead Akwa Ibom state

Okon, the immediate past commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport in the state is the leading aspirant ahead of the PDP guber primary

The former banker stated that he is ready to lead the state and expressed optimism that the party will provide a level playing field for all aspirants

Uyo - The immediate past commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom, Mr. Akan Okon has said that after serving as commissioner for years, he has gathered enough experience to lead the state.

Mr. Okon, who resigned from the State Executive Council on Monday, March 14 in an interview on Arise News recently, said that serving in the state government was a training programme that gave him the opportunity to closely learn from the governors.

Okon says the time is ripe for him to take over the affairs of Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: Akan Okon

Source: Facebook

His words:

“After serving the government for eight years, I have gathered enough experience which will enable me to be in a position to lead our people.

“In short, it has been a training programme for me, and I want to thank His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel for allowing God to use him to train me and prepare me for the leadership position in the state.

“The reason I resigned was to enable me to contest the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom state.”

Responding to the question on Governor Emmanuel's preferred choice, Okon said that the governor has the right to have a preferred candidate but it does not take away the fact that whoever will emerge as the candidate will be decided at the party's primary.

He said:

“It is the right of the governor to have a preferred candidate. That does not take away the fact that we are going to have an election. In the affairs of men, it is God that has the final say. We will have an election.”

The former Economic Development Commissioner further expressed the confidence that regardless of the governor's choice of preferred successor, the Peoples Democratic Party in the state will give all aspirants a level playing ground.

He dismissed the claims that there was division in the party following the governor's decision, saying that people are only choosing to stand and support their various aspirants which is normal in every election.

He added:

“As a party, we are together, and like you have heard from the chairman of the party, the field is open to everyone. That is why you have seen aspirants go to the party office to consult the leadership of the party preparatory to the primaries.”

How Akan Okon resigned from Governor Emmanuel's cabinet

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Okon and Pastor Sunny Ibuot, commissioner for labour and manpower development resigned on the same day, Monday, March 14.

Okon in his resignation letter explained that his decision was necessitated by the need to focus on his governorship aspiration.

He thanked the governor for the honour and great privilege to serve the state, adding that he would remain grateful to him and God almighty for giving him the opportunity to serve.

