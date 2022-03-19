The emergence of Olusegun Dada as the next National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress is already looking like a done deal

About 19 former aspirants for the position have endorsed Dada and collapsed their campaign structures into his own

The stakeholders noted that young people in the party have agreed unanimously on Olusegun Dada for the sake of peace and unity in the APC

FCT, Abuja - About 19 former youth leader aspirants who were zoned out of the contest have collapsed their structures and declared support for the emergence of Olusegun Dada as the next National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dada who returned his nomination form to the APC national secretariat on Friday, March 18, was accompanied by the former aspirants across the country, the young women wing, and many other stakeholders.

Dada Olusegun (second from right), flanked by other APC youth leaders who endorsed him. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun Campaign Team

Source: Facebook

Speaking to journalists after the form's submission, the leading youths leader aspirant said his campaign to contest for the position started in 2020, adding that the show of support he has received signifies the manifestation of the people’s belief in his candidacy.

His words:

“We owe the mandate to the young people of our party. We have been to all parts of the country and we believe that our manifesto, when implemented gives the young people of our party the right opportunities in the All Progressives Congress and Nigeria at large.

“We are appealing to our leaders to understand that this is a youth constituency and we as the young people deserve the right to choose those who are able to represent us in the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party and I have presented myself as the best foot forward and champion for our young people in this great party to push for everything that they deserve. And I have given my word here and now that I will never ever disappoint you.

“I will fight for your rights, I will lobby for your rights, I will negotiate for your rights. I will do everything within my power to protect the confidence you have given me.”

Speaking on behalf of northern aspirants who collapsed their structures for Dada's aspiration, Barrister Khalifa Binu Yayaha, described Dada as a nationalist who should be trusted.

He added:

“We are using this opportunity to call on our brothers from all the 19 northern states to endorse Dada because he is someone who has worked for this party.”

Speaking on behalf of Progressive Young women in the party, Kemi Asekun revealed that young women in the APC have also endorsed Dada Olusegun.

She said:

“We believe that he has everything it takes to carry the young women along. Dada Olusegun is one person who has not left the women behind. We are all behind him, we know that he can deliver and we will give him all our support.”

On his part, south-south youth leader aspirants, Dagogo Fubara, said Dada’s endorsement is a “unanimous agreement.”

