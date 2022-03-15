Two commissioners in Akwa Ibom state have resigned their appointments as members of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s cabinet

The state executive council members are Akan Okon, economic development and Ibom deep Seaport and Sunny Ibout, labour and manpower development

The two commissioners resigned to oppose the governor's endorsement of Umo Eno, who is also a member of the state executive council

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel’s cabinet has been depleted as two commissioners resigned their appointments the same day, Monday, March, 14,2022

The two commissioners are Akan Okon, who was commissioner of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Sea Port and Pastor Sunny Ibuot for Labour and Manpower Development.

Akan Okon in his resignation letter thanked Emmanuel for the honour and great privilege to serve the state, adding that he would remain grateful to God almighty and the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve.

He explained that his decision to quit the state Exco was necessitated by the need to focus on his governorship aspiration.

He added that he was looking forward to serving the state as governor in 2023, stressing that there was time for every season as the scripture admonishes

“It is my deep conviction that this is the best time to take a leave in order to focus on my aspiration for the 2023 Governorship election,” he stated.

The former commissioner, however, thanked the people of the state for their support and encouragement which he noted had motivated him in the discharge of all the tasks and assignments given to him.

Source: Legit.ng