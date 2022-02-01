An APC chieftain, Senator George Akume has cleared the air regarding his issues with the EFCC as claimed by media reports

The Senator described the report as false while noting that he has no battle with the anti-graft agency

Often described as the father of Benue state politics, Akume is the only governor that is reputed to be EFCC free

The minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Senator George Akume has reacted to a news report which claimed he is having a running battle with Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Akume dismissed as untrue, the report saying he has no baggage to impede his chances in the race for the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vanguard reports.

Akume made this disclosure on Tuesday, February 1, to a national daily which had alleged declared that ahead of the APC National Convention, he might face some challenges concerning his running battle with the anti-corruption agency.

Akume, a bridge builder and core progressive, is the only governor that is reputed to be EFCC free. Photo credit: Senator Dr. George Akume

Chairman, Senator George Akume Contact Committee, Chief Simon Shango, who signed the letter on behalf of the former Benue state governor said;

“The fact of the matter remains that, Distinguished Senator George Akume has no running battle with any anti-corruption agency."

“Over the span of more than 23 years, Senator George Akume has never been invited for questioning by any anti corruption agency. In any case, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria allows even an accused person to be presumed innocent until found guilty, how much more of Senator George Akume who has not even been accused of any offense."

Senator George's endorsement

Chief Shango also welcomed what he described as the growing nation-wide consensus steadily building up in favour of Sen. Akume.

He added:

"There is the endorsement of Senator George Akume by the Northern APC National Front as signed by its Convener and Spokesperson Mallam Ayuba Hassan. Other vital endorsements are by the Igbo Youth Assembly signed by its National Chairman, Mr Nwaudunna; the Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide, signed by its National Secretary Casmir Irekanba and the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Chidi Chilo."

