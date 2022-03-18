Yobe state Governor has returned back to the country days after he flew for his medical check-up abroad

In a Facebook post, Buni thanked his Niger state counterpart who acted as the acting chairman of the APC's committee, on his behalf

Meanwhile, the duo met today in Abuja and the details of their meeting were disclosed by Buni's press director, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed through a statement

On Friday, March 18, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state visited his Yobe state counterpart, Mai Mala Buni, and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

In a statement issued by Buni’s director-general, press and media affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, said that Bello led other CECPC members to welcome Buni from his medical trip in the United Arab Emirates, PM News report.

Bello, who was the acting chairman, CECPC, during Buni’s absence, said the committee visited Buni to brief him on affairs of the party while he (Buni) was away.

Bello was the acting chairman of APC's caretaker committee and his action was appreciated by Governor Buni. Photo credit: Niger State Government

Source: Facebook

Transmission of power

He said based on the transmission of power to him by Buni, the committee had commenced the process of the March 26 convention in earnest.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Buni's response

Responding, Buni commended Members of the committee for the support and cooperation extended to Bello while he (Buni) was away.

Buni commended members of the committee for their commitment to the ideals of the party and spirit of teamwork for the success of the party come 2023 general elections.

Plans for the convention

He assured that the March 26 convention date remained sacrosanct and solicited support from all party members for a successful convention.

New twist as APC reportedly sacks national caretaker secretary

This development is coming after the APC caretaker committee reportedly passed a vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe and sacked him.

According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng in the early hours of Thursday, March 17, the majority of the members of the committee passed the vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe through a notice issued on Tuesday, March 8.

The committee stated that the sack of Senator Udoedehe is pursuant to Article 17 subsection 5 of the constitution of the APC which allows a majority of any constituted ad-hoc committee of the party to pass a vote of no confidence on any member found wanting.

Buni regains control of APC, reverses major actions taken by Gov Bello as Fani-Kayode gets key appointment

In a related development, Buni has dumped the national convention sub-committee list earlier adopted by the caretaker committee's acting national chairman, Governor Bello.

Buni had earlier cancelled the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Thursday, March 17.

The national chairman of the CECPC followed up on Thursday morning by dumping Governor Bello’s sub-committees and reverting to his own original list.

Source: Legit.ng