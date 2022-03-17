Members of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) are in a closed-door meeting

Amid the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee members of the CECPC are in a closed-door meeting.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state on Thursday, March 17, met with the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led committee who stood in while he was on medical vacation.

Buni returned on Wednesday night after a medical trip to UAE and a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London over the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The meeting, which took place at Yobe State Governors’ Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja attracted all members of the caretaker except the Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

This development is coming after the APC caretaker committee reportedly passed a vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe and sacked him.

According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng in the early hours of Thursday, March 17, majority of the members of the committee passed the vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe through a notice issued on Tuesday, March 8.

The committee stated that the sack of Senator Udoedehe is pursuant to Article 17 subsection 5 of the constitution of the APC which allows a majority of any constituted ad-hoc committee of the party to pass a vote of no confidence on any member found wanting.

In a related development, Buni has dumped the national convention sub-committee list earlier adopted by the caretaker committee's acting national chairman, Governor Bello.

Buni had earlier cancelled the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Thursday, March 17.

The national chairman of the CECPC followed up on Thursday morning by dumping Governor Bello’s sub-committees and reverting to his own original list

