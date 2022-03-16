Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni has paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in the United Kingdom

Buni’s visit to the Nigerian leader is coming amid controversy in the APC over leadership of the caretaker committee

President Buhari is in London for medical checkup as initially announced by his spokesman, Femi Adesina

Governor Mai Mala Buni met with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom amid controversy in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over plans to scuttle the party’s convention scheduled for March 26.

The chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Wednesday, March 16, visited Buhari who is currently on a medical vacation.

The photos were shared by Buni's special assistant on social media on Twitter.

This development is coming amid crisis in the ruling party over leadership of the caretaker committee

Below are pictures of Buni with Buhari. Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, was also spotted in the pictures.

