Governor Buni has made a major move to assert himself as the national chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC



FCT, Abuja - Governor Mai Mala Buni has dumped the national convention sub-committee list earlier adopted by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)'s acting national chairman, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

The national chairman of the CECPC also removed other members of the committee from the central coordinating sub-committee, Vanguard reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Buni named only himself and the national secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, as chairman and secretary of the sub-committee.

Recall that Governor Bello had, in Buni’s absence, on Wednesday, March 9 inaugurated about 20 sub-committees, declaring their membership composition as final.

Buni had earlier cancelled the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Thursday, March 17.

He followed up on Thursday morning by dumping Bello’s sub-committees and reverting to his own original list.

Bello had in his list dropped some people including Chief Femi Fani-Kayode while he rejigged composition of the other sub-committees.

However, Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State who was removed as Chairman of Media and Publicity Subcommittee to head the Finance Subcommittee has now reverted to his initial role courtesy of the new list.

Fani-Kayode has also now been reappointed as Deputy Chairman of the committee as opposed to Bello’s list which had named the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as co-Chairman.

In the new list, the Buni-led committee also dropped Kano state Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje as Chairman of the Protocol sub-committee, naming instead, the Kogi state Governor as Chairman of the Security/Protocol sub-committee. Ganduje will now revert to his earlier role as Chairman, Subcommittee on Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/ Observers.

Meanwhile, safe for Buhari’s decision to tow the path of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Wednesday, the ruling party was facing a cash crunch, a development which could have threatened the March 26 national convention as well as stalled the payment of staff salaries.

Gov. Buni as National Chairman is the one with the mandate to sign cheques and approve funds for party activities.

Also, the National Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe who has the powers to approve some funds for the running of the secretariat had refused to do so following his non-recognition by Bello’s camp.

Source: Legit.ng