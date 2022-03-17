Ahead of the 2023 general election, the governor of Sokoto state has sent an important message to members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party

Aminu Tambuwal urged members of Nigeria's main opposition party to stand united in order to win the 2023 polls

The politician noted that the party has come back to rescue Nigeria, hence all hands must be on deck

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has tasked leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stay united in a bid to realize its bid to win the 2023 Presidential election.

Tambuwal, a Presidential hopeful on the platform of the PDP said consultations are ongoing preparatory to possible declaration for the big contest.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with chairmen of the 36 state chapters of the party at the Sokoto state governor’s lodge, Abuja, Tambuwal said PDP is the party to beat in 2023, Vanguard reports.

Ahead of the 2023 polls, Tambuwal maintained PDP is back to rescue Nigeria. Photo credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

He said:

“Unity of purpose and understanding and working together for us to actually realize the all-important goal of rescuing Nigeria is very important.

“Consultations are ongoing and we will have to comply with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC guidelines as a responsible political party. So nothing stops the consultations from continuing.

“Our party stands a chance and it is the party to beat in Nigeria today."

2023: I did not leave PDP, I am still a member, Kwankwaso declares

In another development, Kwankwaso had stated that he was still a member of the red and white flag party.

Kwankwaso disclosed that his allegiance still lay with PDP even though he admitted that talks were ongoing with the NNPP.

Kwankwanso said talks between both parties had been procedural and that there had been no breach in the process at present.

APC Reps caucus backs Tinubu's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, the APC caucus in the House of Representatives has overwhelmingly endorsed Tinubu's presidential ambition ahead of 2023.

In a voice vote, the members said Aiyes to the ambition of the former Lagos state governor when the House Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa put the question to vote on Wednesday.

Doguwa said Tinubu has supported several Nigerians to become presidents, governors, senators and House of Representatives members, declaring that the time to pay him back has come.

