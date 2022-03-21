Ahead of the 2023 general elections, party faithful have been making new moves following their personal interest in the polity

This is as the ruling APC has added more feathers to its cap following the defection of 70 PDP members into the party

Meanwhile, the chieftains of the party in the Dukku local government area of the state defected to the APC citing glaring developmental changes brought about by the APC administration

Gombe state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received 70 defectors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Dukku local government area of the state.

Leadership reports that the defectors who were ward executives of the party in the local government announced their defection to the ruling party over the weekend when they visited the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

The group was received at the Gombe Government House by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abubakar Kari, who said with this action they were now entitled to enjoy more dividends of the party and governance.

The defectors showered praises on the leadership style of Governor Inuwa Yahaya so far. Photo credit: Gombe State Government

Source: Facebook

Seeking more members

He said his administration is people-oriented with a clear vision of bringing development to their doorsteps and called on them to convince more members of the opposition parties to join APC, The Punch added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Commenting on the impact of the defectors to the party, Kari added, “Just like the slogan of our governor, no shaking is no shaking, we are good to go.”

Earlier defection

Earlier, the former PDP secretary of Kunde ward Liman Abubakar who spoke on behalf of other defectors said they were there to show their loyalty and support to the Inuwa-led administration.

According to him, the defectors came from three wards in Dukku local government which include Gombe Abba, Zange and Kunde.

Top Kaduna senator dumps PDP, joins Kwankwaso in NNPP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna north senatorial district at the Eighth Senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hunkuyi announced the new development in a letter to the chairman of his ward in the Kudan local government area of Kaduna state.

In the letter dated February 25, the former lawmaker said he has withdrawn his membership from the PDP.

Convention: Southwest APC governors endorse Kekemeke as vice-chairman

In another related event, the southwest APC recently unveiled the list of its preferred candidates for the vice chairmanship of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Hon. Duerimini Isaac Kekemeke was unveiled as their preferred candidate to deputize the chairman of the party which has been zoned to the north-central region of the country.

Kekemeke who hails from Ondo state, also had the backing and endorsement of the state governor, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Source: Legit.ng