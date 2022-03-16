PDP governors, party members, and stakeholders have been advised to focus on winning elections

The advice came from the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, in a meeting at Abuja on Wednesday, March 16

Ayu's message is coming on the heels of the war of words between Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Godwin Obaseki

Abuja - The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, Wednesday, March 16, called on party members to end the verbal attack and counter-attack.

Ayu made this urgent call during a joint meeting of the PDP's Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja, The Cable reports.

Ayu called for peace and focus (Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike, Governor Godwin Obaseki)

Source: Facebook

Describing the attacks as distractions, Ayu advised all and sundry to key into the party's focus, which is winning elections.

This piece of advice coincides with the war of words getting intense between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and his Edo counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said:

“I am calling on every single member of the PDP family to put their differences aside. We are not out to fight against ourselves; our goal is to unite the party, go out as we used to do, win elections as we used to do.

“I call on every member of this party to forget their differences. If there are differences, we must settle our differences in-house. No party member should attack another party member.

“If there are any issues, we have different organs of the party to resolve party differences.”

PDP in crisis as Wike replies Obaseki, says Edo governor a serial betrayer

Recall that Wike had attacked Obaseki, describing him as a serial betrayer and ungrateful person.

Wike rubbished Obaseki’s earlier diatribe against him, adding that the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has been vindicated.

Legit.ng gathered that Wike spoke during the inauguration of an expanded community Secondary School project in Omuanwa in Ikwere local government area of the state on Monday, March 14.

Wike apologised to Oshiomhole for ignoring his warnings about Obaseki, saying everything former governor of Edo state said about the character of his successor had come to pass.

