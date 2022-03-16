Residents of Anambra state have expressed sadness over the restriction of the public from attending the inauguration of Charles Soludo

The people described the low key event devoid of the usual merry-making as strange in the political history of the state

The inauguration of the Anambra state governor-elect is scheduled to take place at the Government House, Agu-Awka

Ahead of the March 17 inauguration of Professor Charles Soludo as the next governor of Anambra state, Awka residents have expressed dismay over the restriction of the public.

Soludo’s inauguration will take place at SSG Conference hall within Government House, Awka, as against the popular Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka where previous events were held.

It was gathered that few guests would be in attendance without the usual celebrations that are associated with occasions of such nature.

According to the director, Soludo governorship campaign organisation, C-Don Adinuba, only 50 guests would be allowed into the hall for the event.

Vanguard reports that some residents of Awka, Wednesday, March 16, expressed sadness at the arrangement, describing it as strange in the political history of the state.

A resident identified as Chidiebere Igbokwe, said inauguration of a governor was a very big event that usually attracted people from all walks of life.

Igbokwe noted that barring people from catching a glimpse during such occasion was wrong.

Joe C. Anatune, the head, Soludo Media Office said that the inauguration of the would be low key, The Punch added.

Anatune in a statement in Awka, on Wednesday, said after the swearing-in, Soludo would inspect a guard of honour and consequently make his inaugural address to the people.

An inter-denominational service would hold briefly before the new Anambra state governor sets out to work.

