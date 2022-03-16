Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara state has defied the zoning arrangements ahead of the APC national convention.

Yari on Wednesday, March 16, picked the nomination form for the chairmanship position of the ruling party

Recall that the APC over a week ago, zoned its national chairmanship position to the North-central

Abuja - There was mild drama at the national secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja ahead of the March 26 national convention.

The former governor of Zamfara state, Senator Abdulazeez Yari on Wednesday, March 16, picked a nomination form for the national chairmanship position.

Yari’s action comes after the party had announced the zones for the APC position

Recall that the APC zoned its chairmanship slot to the north-central after dilly-dallying for a while.

The director publicity of the APC national headquarters, Salisu Na'inna Ɗambatta made this known through a statement as seen by Legit.ng, on Wednesday, March 9.

Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for March 26, former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, has jettisoned the zoning arrangement put in place by the party.

The leadership of the APC had zoned national chairmanship position to the North-central but former governor Yari who hails from Zamfara state North-west has paid N20 millions nomination form to contest the position.

Our correspondent who was at the national secretariat of the APC saw Yari’s men branded in a pink T-shirt with face-cap to march.

