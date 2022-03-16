Members of the All Progressives Congress have been assured that the planned national convention of the party would be held on Saturday, March 26

This assurance was given to the ruling party members by the secretary of the CECPC Senator James Akpanudoedehe

According to Akpanudoedehe, all plans made towards the scheduled national convention are still on course

The secretary of the All Progressives Congress' Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), James Akpanudoedehe, has said that contrary to speculations the party national convention will take place on Saturday, March 26.

Akpanudoedehe assured that all plans to ensure that the national convention holds as planned are intact.

Akpanudoedehe has said that plans to conduct the APC's national convention are on course Photo: Senator James Akpanudoedehe

Source: UGC

The Nation reports that the secretary of the party's caretaker committee had set up a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for Thursday, March 17.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 15, when he showed up at the party's national secretariat in Abuja, the lawmaker said there is no crisis among members of the ruling APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“There is no trouble, no crisis in our party at all. I have released a statement which will be made available to you now.”

Recall that after the crisis and bickering, the chairman of the committee, Governor Mai Mala-Buni is expected at the party's secretariat to resume duty after a brief medical leave.

During this time, there were attempts by key members of the party to replace the chairman with the governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello. The move, however, failed completely.

Sources within the party said:

“He is expected back in the office tomorrow (today), to continue with the arrangements for the convention.”

APC chairmanship aspirant boasts, gives reasons he must secure highest seat within party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Abdullahi Adamu had given his assurance to members of the ruling party that he would secure the seat of the APC's national chairman.

The lawmaker gave the assurance during a meeting with members of the APC House of Representatives caucus.

According to Adamu, he has never lost an election in his lifetime, not even during his student days and he is sure he would do well as a national chairman of the APC.

Ali Modu Sherrif speaks on his endorsement of APC chairmanship candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sherrif, had denied claims that he endorsed Senator George Akume for the position of APC's national chairman.

Sherrif in a statement released on Tuesday, March 15, said the report that he has endorsed Senator Akume ahead of the APC's national convention as a worthy chairmanship candidate of the party is fake.

The statement which was signed by the deputy campaign chairman of the Senator Ali Modu Sherrif Campaign Organisation, Cairo Ojougboh, said the former Borno governor is still consulting following recent developments within the APC.

Source: Legit.ng