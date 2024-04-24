UNILAG Makes History With Introduction of Double Degree Certificate Programme
- The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has made history as the first Nigerian university to offer two honours or degrees
- The federal institution announced a new programme called the Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Business Incubation Certification (EIBIC)
- UNILAG deputy vice chancellor for development services, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, students will receive double certificates after completing the EIBIC programme
Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has begun the award of double certificates in a new programme called the Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Business Incubation Certification (EIBIC).
The federal university’s deputy vice chancellor for development services, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa explained that students will receive double certificates upon graduation.
Atsenuwa made this during the launch of the programme at the Akoka campus on Monday, April 22, Daily Trust reports.
Why EIBIC programme/double degree certificates
He explained that the EIBIC programme is approved by the UNILAG Senate and was designed to bridge socioeconomic gaps in Nigeria.
He disclosed that the programme will start with 100-level students who will be prepared for the future job market.
He stressed that entrepreneurship was crucial for economic growth.
First Nigerian university to offer double certificates
The Director of the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Centre, Prof. Sunday Adebisi, said the EIBIC programme makes UNILAG the first Nigerian university to offer two honours or degrees.
Adebisi added that graduating students will receive EIBIC certificates in addition to their respective degree certificates.
According to Adebisi, the EIB programme aims to equip students with dual capacities, enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial skills.
He further stated that the programme’s calendar has been designed, to ensure that students complete both programmes before graduation.
