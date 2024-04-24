The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has made history as the first Nigerian university to offer two honours or degrees

The federal institution announced a new programme called the Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Business Incubation Certification (EIBIC)

UNILAG deputy vice chancellor for development services, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, students will receive double certificates after completing the EIBIC programme

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has begun the award of double certificates in a new programme called the Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Business Incubation Certification (EIBIC).

The federal university’s deputy vice chancellor for development services, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa explained that students will receive double certificates upon graduation.

UNILAG introduced a double degree certificate programme called EIBIC Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Atsenuwa made this during the launch of the programme at the Akoka campus on Monday, April 22, Daily Trust reports.

Why EIBIC programme/double degree certificates

He explained that the EIBIC programme is approved by the UNILAG Senate and was designed to bridge socioeconomic gaps in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the programme will start with 100-level students who will be prepared for the future job market.

He stressed that entrepreneurship was crucial for economic growth.

First Nigerian university to offer double certificates

The Director of the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Centre, Prof. Sunday Adebisi, said the EIBIC programme makes UNILAG the first Nigerian university to offer two honours or degrees.

Adebisi added that graduating students will receive EIBIC certificates in addition to their respective degree certificates.

According to Adebisi, the EIB programme aims to equip students with dual capacities, enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial skills.

He further stated that the programme’s calendar has been designed, to ensure that students complete both programmes before graduation.

UNILAG denies offering free online courses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG said it is aware of a sponsored advertisement on social media inviting members of the public to enrol for “free online courses" in the Lagos-based school.

Legit.ng reports that UNILAG, in a statement signed by its management, said the information did not emanate from it as it is not running "free online courses"

The federal institution added that in the event the university decides to do so, "such programmes would be formally announced on our official website"

