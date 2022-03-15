The ruling All Progressives Congress has begun the sale of nomination forms for the national chairmanship position

The nomination form would sell for N20 million while other positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) would cost N5 million each

The sale of nomination forms reportedly began on Monday, March 14, and will end on Friday, March 18

Ahead of the March 26, national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it has been revealed that each aspirant for the chairmanship position will pay N20 million for the nomination form.

The Nation reports that aspirants vying for the office of deputy national chairman would pay N10 million while the forms for other positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) is N5 million each.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the sale of forms ahead of the national convention.

Source: Facebook

This was made known a circular made available on Tuesday, March 15, after its 25th regular meeting which was held on Monday, March 14, The Punch added.

The circular also indicated that female and physically challenged aspirants would pay 50% of the approved fees.

It was gathered that the sale of nomination forms, which was billed to have started on Monday, March 14, will close on Friday, March 18.

Ali Modu Sherrif speaks on his endorsement of APC chairmanship candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sherrif, denied claims that he endorsed Senator George Akume for the position of APC's national chairman.

Sherrif in a statement released on Tuesday, March 15, said the report that he has endorsed Senator Akume ahead of the APC's national convention as a worthy chairmanship candidate of the party is fake.

The statement which was signed by the deputy campaign chairman of the Senator Ali Modu Sherrif Campaign Organisation, Cairo Ojougboh, said the former Borno governor is still consulting following recent developments within the APC.

Cabal of plotting to undermine democracy

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Independent Observers on Sunday, March 13, accused some leaders within the ruling APC of plots to undermine Nigeria's democracy.

The coalition said some members which it described as cabals are hell-bent on using autocratic means to truncate the nation's democracy.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the executive director of the coalition, Abdullahi Bilal, said that the concept of internal democracy is effectively dead in the ruling party.

