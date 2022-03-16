Bola Tinubu has yet again continued to intensify his strategies ahead of the 2023 general elections to become president

The national leader of the ruling party before now has stated that the seat in Aso Rock has always been his life-long ambition

Tinubu who is hoping to secure the presidential ticket of the ruling party will go square up with another political heavyweight Atiku Abubakar for the top seat in Abuja

Former Lagos state governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu will today, Wednesday, March 16 hold a meeting with senators of the ruling party.

This was made known in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by the spokesperson to the senate president, Ezrel Tabiowo.

According to the statement, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan made the announcement at the start of the plenary on Wednesday, March 16.

He said:

“There will be APC Senate caucus meeting with His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu today, March 16, 2022.”

2023: Tinubu intensifies plans with APC senators meeting

According to the statement, the caucus meeting will happen later today at the senate president’s conference room in Abuja.

Tinubu who is looking to secure the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the general elections in 2023 will be looking to get the favor of the legislature to clinch the ticket.

Jagaban as he is fondly called since the announcement of his presidential ambition has been on tour to several states in the country soliciting support in his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

2023: Atiku officially declares presidential ambition

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has declared his intention to contest for presidency in the 2023 general election.

He disclosed this when he hosted the Board of Trustees during a consultative meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, March 15.

Atiku urged the elders of the party to work with him to clinch the presidency in 2023 or we all retire together.

Governor Masari sensitizes cabinet on electoral act

In another development, the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari has urged members of his cabinet and other political appointees to resign if they have political ambition.

Masari made this known during a cabinet meeting where he urged them to comply with the statutory provision of the new electoral act.

According to the new statutes contained in section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, political appointees will not contest any political position without resigning their position first.

