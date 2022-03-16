TechHer hosted civil society organisations and women groups in Enugu at an exploratory meeting last week

The focus was engaging key stakeholders ahead of the 2023 elections with a view to revive and sustain the interest of both women and young Nigerians in crucial civic processes

TechHer, a non-profit organisation, is a community of women hinged on learning, collaboration, and support

Enugu - Civil society organisations in Enugu have decried the erasure of women’s voices in political processes in the state.

Following an exploratory meeting convened recently by TechHerNG with support from the MacArthur Foundation, representatives of over 25 organisations pledged to work together to ensure that the voices and needs of women in the state are platformed and amplified.

Some of the participants at the meeting during a breakout session. Photo credit: @TechHerNG

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the need to convene the meeting, Project Lead Achenyo Ochijenu said the purpose of the engagement is:

“To understand the voting patterns, and influences, for women in Enugu state, and to support the excellent work the civil society organisations are already doing to signpost the needs and aspirations of women.”

She emphasised an urgent need to strategically engage with stakeholders to galvanise women and youth participation in every sphere of the political process.

Attendees at the event expressed excitement for the initiative to convene such a project geared toward amplifying women's voices in the state.

Onyinye Joy Mamah, Executive Director of Heroine Women Foundation, speaking of TechHer’s initiative in the state, said:

“Women-led conversations are critical for the development of any society, and we are happy to welcome TechHer to our midst. Progressive societies accommodate and amplify the voices of women.”

Jerry Udochu, Assistant Project Coordinator, Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre (CIRDDOC), said the meeting came at the right time, especially as women all over Nigeria are pushing for a constitutional amendment to accommodate women's political interests.

His words"

“We are committed to collaborating with TechHer to ensure that women's voices are amplified and encouraged to vie for elective positions come 2023 general elections. Gender empowerment and social inclusion are key to good governance.”

Legit.ng gathered that the Signpost project seeks to tackle the low participation of young people, especially women, in the civic space and governance by creating opportunities to curate their conversations and articulate a pathway for advocacy and innovation.

