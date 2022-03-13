The Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) has warned Nigerians against vote-buying ahead of the 2023 general election

Akin Fadeyi, the founder of the group, made this warning in Abuja, the nation's federal capital during the unveiling of a campaign

AFF boss noted that the project would go a long way to challenge the conscience of the electorate to make the right choices during the election

FCT, Abuja -A non-governmental organisation, the Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF), has unveiled a campaign to sensitise Nigerians on why they should shun vote-buying and elect credible politicians during the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that the campaign, titled ‘2023 Elections: Put on Your Thinking Cap’, was launched in Abuja on Thursday, March 10, by the founder, Akin Fadeyi.

Akin Fadeyi Foundation has rolled out “Put On Your Thinking Cap” Sensitisation ahead of the 2023 3l3ction. Credit: Akin Fadeyi Foundation.

Fadeyi said the foundation had designed jingles and video clips that would be aired in various Nigerian languages on television, radio and all social media platforms.

According to him, his foundation would also partner with National Orientation Agency (NOA), civic groups, media organizations and volunteers to get the message to the grassroots.

He, therefore, expressed confidence that the project would go a long way to challenge the conscience of the electorate to make the right choices during the election.

He noted that the team has produced radio jingles and video clips containing “Put on your Thinking Cap” messages into various Nigerian languages to enable the foundation to reach a broad spectrum of people in the rural areas across Nigeria.

AFF will partner YIAGA Afrika, United Action for Democracy, others

He added that his foundation has initiated conversations with YIAGA AFRICA, HEDA and United Action for Democracy even it will embrace more partnerships to build a coalition for the purpose of this project.

Fadeyi said:

“We are rolling out robust channels of communication through the traditional and social media to engage the electorate in both the urban and rural areas.

“We have translated our jingles and video clips containing our messages into the various Nigerian languages to enable us to reach a large spectrum of our people in the rural communities across Nigeria.

“We are preaching against vote-buying and the need to shun corrupt politicians by probing their plans for the people they want to govern. It is high time people shun bribes from corrupt politicians because when they get into office, most of them live in affluence while the people they govern are left to wallow in abject poverty.”

The event was attended virtually by prominent citizens and media professionals including Akinola Idowu, Simon Kolawole, and Mojeed Jamiu.

In his remarks, Mojeed advocated for independent candidacy, saying the major political parties are populated with the same set of people who had been ruling the country for a very long time.

The AFF board chairman and Cable publisher, Simon Kolawole, said this project was timely and urged Nigerians to begin asking very critical questions.

