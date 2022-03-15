Nigerians across the country have been urged to disregard reports that Ali Modu Sherrif had endorsed Senator George Akume for the APC chairmanship position

The claim was debunked in a statement shared by the deputy campaign chairman of the Senator Ali Modu Sherrif Campaign Organisation Cairo Ojougboh

Cairo Ojougboh said the claim is nothing but a figment of the imagination of those who planted it

A former governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sherrif, has denied claims that he endorsed Senator George Akume for the position of national chairman for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PM News reports that Sherrif in a statement released on Tuesday, March 15, said the report that he has endorsed Senator Akume ahead of the APC's national convention as worthy chairmanship candidate of the party is fake.

The statement which was signed by the deputy campaign chairman of the Senator Ali Modu Sherrif Campaign Organisation, Cairo Ojougboh, said the former Borno governor is still consulting following recent developments within the APC.

Sherrif said he is still consulting on issues concerning APC national chairmanship position Photo: Ali Modu Sherrif

Source: Facebook

Adding that Sherrif wishes to dissociate himself from the reported endorsement, Ojougboh said the claim is a figment of the imagination of those who planted it.

His words:

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that we have joined forces with Malam Isa Yuguda Support Organisation to support the candidacy of Sen. George Akume for APC national chairman.

“We wish to disassociate ourselves from the report which emanated from Chief Ray Morphy, Co-ordinator South of the George Akume Campaign Organisation."

“The report is fake and should not be regarded, it is nothing but a figment of the imagination of those who planted it."

He further noted that the report was ridiculous and unfounded while charging the general public and the members of the party across the world to disregard the report.

