Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is certain that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to take over the leadership of Nigeria come 2023 general elections.

Atiku who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition party expressed satisfaction after attending a crucial meeting convened by the leadership of the party.

Atiku said the PDP is ready to take over Nigeria's leadership (Photo: @atiku)

He noted that the outcome of the meeting held with members of PDP's Board of Trustees (BoT) shows that is in his words, the party is "organic".

His tweet read:

"Today’s meeting with the Board of Trustees of the @OfficialPDPNig shows clearly that our party is organic and ready to lead Nigeria into a brighter future."

