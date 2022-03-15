The Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has taken full control of the party secretariat

This is coming after a week of the leadership crisis that rocked the ruling All Progressives Congress

Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the caretaker committee's secretary on Tuesday, March 15, resumed work at the secretariat

Abuja - A report by Daily Trust indicates that the “coup” against the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has failed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had failed to acknowledge the leadership of Governor Sani Bello of Niger State who had taken charge of the party.

The Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has taken full control of the party secretariat. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that this development forced APC stakeholders to restrategise.

The committee's secretary Senator John James Akpanudoedehe who normally presides over the party’s affairs in the absence of Buni resumed at the APC national secretariat on Tuesday afternoon, March 15, The Nation added.

Sources with at the APC secretariat also indicated that the Yobe state governor who travelled abroad for medical attention is expected to resume work.

Akpanudoedehe in a statement issued to clarify recent events maintained that the ruling party is crisis free and strong.

He went on to reassure the membership and stakeholders of the party, as well as the Nigerian people in general that APC remains united in giving the country the transformative leadership and good governance.

