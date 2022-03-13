The Kaduna state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost an influential member of the ruling party

Samaila Suleiman, former member of the House of Reps said his defection was informed by party's alleged factionalisation at the national level

Suleiman who represented Kaduna North Federal Constituency between was, however, silent on if he would be joining another party

Kaduna - Samaila Suleiman, a former member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna state has dumped Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng gathered that Suleiman resigned his membership of the APC with immediate effect but remained silent on his decision to join another political party.

A former member of the House of Reps, Samaila Suleiman, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo credit: Mal. Samaila Suleiman Frontier Movement

Suleiman who represented Kaduna North Federal Constituency between 2015 to 2019 made the announcement in a letter of resignation dated Tuesday, March 8, and sent to the state chairman.

He made the disclosure in a post via Facebook on Saturday, March 12. According to the lawmaker, he resigned due to internal democracy and factionalization of the party especially at the national level.

He said:

“I write to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the the APC. Please note that the resignation is immediately. Find attached my membership registration card.”

