At the moment, no one is occupying three seats formerly belonging to three PDP lawmakers in Ebonyi state House of Assembly

The seats of the PDP lawmakers, Ali Okechukwu, Franca Okpo Abakaliki and Victor Aleke were declared vacant on Tuesday, March 15

Speaker Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru read the purported resignation letters of their former lawmakers during sitting on Tuesday

Three lawmakers of the Ebonyi state House of Assembly who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, March 15, purportedly resigned.

The led the legislative body in the state to declare their seats vacant during plenary attended by 15 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers of the House on Tuesday.

The Nation reports that although the PDP lawmakers were absent during the sitting, their names are given as follows: Ali Okechukwu (Ishielu North), Franca Okpo Abakaliki North) and Victor Aleke (Ebonyi West).

After the declaration, Speaker Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru directed the clerk to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the development and the need to conduct fresh elections in the affected constituencies.

