A chieftain of the ruling party, Senator Abu Ibrahim has said that no aspirant from the South can stand against the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the contest for the presidency ahead of 2023.

Senator Ibrahim, who is a close confidant of both President Muhammadu Buhari and the Asiwaju, in a chat with Daily Trust on Sunday, March 13, disclosed that all those being taunted for the presidency in the South-West were protégés of the former Lagos governor and would not compete against him.

He added that Tinibu was instrumental to Fayemi's second term in office and also single-handedly picked up Osinbajo and placed him in that seat of power in 2015.

Ibrahim said:

“It is normal, but the issue is: Can they stand Tinubu in the South-West? They can see what is coming up. I don’t want to start discussing this issue; it is a different topic.

“Fayemi, for example, knows very well that he is Tinubu’s boy. He was living in Ghana when Tinubu brought him. I once slept in his house in Accra.

“Tinubu brought Fayemi back to Nigeria. Above other leading contenders, he picked him to be the governor of Ekiti State.”

Tinubu helped Osinbajo

And on Osinbajo, he said:

“The vice president was his commissioner for justice. He never lobbied for the office; he just picked and gave him that position.”

Senator Ibrahim also said the leadership of the APC was not using internal mechanisms to make the party stronger, hence the ravaging crises threatening its existence adding that it is time to support the aspiration of Tinubu as he has done well so far.

He affirmed:

“If we don’t support Tinubu, North-West politicians will suffer in the future as nobody will trust us again. So we have to make sure that this understanding is for our future politics."

