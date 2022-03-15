There is anxiety among members of the Peoples Democratic Party over the zoning of the party's 2023 presidential ticket

This is coming as organs of the party began a series of meetings with the arrival of key leaders and governors in Abuja

Abuja - The zoning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential ticket has created anxiety among members.

The Nation reports that this is coming as organs of the opposition party began a series of meetings on Monday night, March 14.

Tension heightened among members as key party leaders and governors started arriving in Abuja.

This started with the meeting of the National Caucus to harmonise its position on the agenda for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting where decisions on zoning the presidential ticket will be taken.

The question on most people's mind is which zone, north or south would win the battle to get the party’s ticket.

Party sources speaking to the newspaper hinted at a division among members over zoning of the presidential ticket.

While some insist on throwing the contest open to all interested aspirants, others are backing zoning.

A source confided in our correspondent yesterday that the division cuts across the various layers of the party’s critical organs.

