Recent is the position of a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana who reacting to Umahi's sack, disclosed that Supreme Court never endorsed defection,

The rights activist, Falana hinted further that all the votes that belong to a political party, are not transferable

Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has said that votes cast in any election in the country belong to the political parties, not candidates.

On March 8, Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge at a federal high court in Abuja, sacked David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, and Eric Igwe, his deputy, over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the development, Falana in a legal opinion article released on Tuesday, March 15, said critics of Ekwo’s verdict failed to state that the majority of votes in the Ebonyi 2019 governorship poll were in favour of PDP that presented Umahi as flagbearer, The Cable reports.

Falana said:

“Even though Governor Umahi has decamped from the PDP to APC, neither the INEC nor the high court of Ebonyi state has amended the certificate of return to read ‘Nweze David Umahi of the All Progressives Congress."

The senior lawyer faulted his colleagues and other public analysts who believed the judgment on the claim that there are no constitutional provisions on defection citing as an example the Supreme Court’s decision on former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, This Day added.

