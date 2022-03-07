Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has reacted to claims that he is seriously planning to return to the APC very soon

The PDP governor on Sunday, March 6, stated clearly that he has no intention of leaving the ruling party that is on a winning streak

Obaseki also advised some PDP leaders in the state who are against his leadership pattern to quit the party

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo, has dismissed claims that he will be returning to the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon.

The Edo governor noted that he has no plan to leave the PDP since, according to him, the party won the last governorship election and will always win elections in the state.

Obaseki said he can't leave the PDP (Photo: Governor Godwin Obaseki)

Source: Facebook

Obaseki who spoke in the state on Sunday, March 6, boasted that nothing can stop the PDP's winning streak in Edo, The Nation reports.

His words:

“I can’t leave PDP. I will not decamp from the PDP; we will always win any election. PDP won in the last election and we will continue to win all elections in the state and country; nothing will stop us as a party.”

Moreover, speaking to some leaders in the party, the governor noted that there is unity and harmony in the PDP which are mostly reflected in appointments even at the ward level, Guardian added.

He suggested to his detractors in the PDP's state chapter to resign if they do not like his style of leadership.

Obaseki said:

“There is no division in Edo PDP. Let the party be open to accommodate others. PDP is democratic. The hallmark of democracy is ensuring that the majority has their way, as the minority can’t dictate to the people.

“I heard that Chief Dan Orbih went around, saying there is no harmonisation in Edo PDP. This is really irresponsible to say and an insult to members of the party, as the party has truly harmonised in the state.

“PDP in Edo state is harmonised because before we made any appointments in any ward, we made sure the party at that level was harmonised. We are gathered here now as the election timetable is out; harmonisation has been done, appointments made and we are ready to win any election before us.”

President Buhari receives Obaseki at Aso Villa

Meanwhile, Obaseki visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina who shared photos from the meeting on social media.

“President Buhari receives Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in State House on 13th Oct 2021,” Adesina captioned photos.

Source: Legit.ng